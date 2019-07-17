Snow Patrol ballad Chasing Cars named most-played song of the 21st Century

Gary Lightbody has previously said the track is ‘the purest love song’ he has ever written.

Snow Patrol’s ballad Chasing Cars has been crowned the most-played song of the 21st Century.

Frontman Gary Lightbody has previously said the track is “the purest love song” he has ever written.

The anthem failed to reach number one when the indie-rockers released it in 2006, but featured in TV shows, including Grey’s Anatomy, and a number of movies.

Lightbody was presented with a special gong by music licensing company PPL.

More upbeat numbers Black Eyed Peas’ I Gotta Feeling and Pharrell’s Happy are second and third on the list.

PPL chief executive officer Peter Leather said: “Chasing Cars is a song that has become a popular anthem, securing huge success across radio, in public and especially TV, where its huge appeal has led to its use in many programmes and especially Grey’s Anatomy.”

Chasing Cars failed to reach number one in the UK Official Singles Chart. It was the last song performed live on Top Of The Pops, and featured on the band’s 2006 album Eyes Open.

© Press Association 2019