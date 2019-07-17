Tom Hollander will star in adaption of best-selling David Nicholls novel Us

Tom Hollander will star in the BBC adaption of the best-selling David Nicholls novel Us.

The story follows the attempts of a middle-aged husband to regain the love of his wife, and heal his relationship with his son.

Hollander plays troubled spouse Douglas Petersen in the BBC production, with Luther star Saskia Reeves in the role of his wife Connie.

The adaptation of David Nicholls’ novel will air on BBC One. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Novelist Nicholls has welcomed the adaption of his work into a four-part drama, which has now begun filming.

He said: “It’s a huge thrill to see the novel come to life, and with such a wonderful cast and production team.

“We want to make something funny, touching and beautiful, to really explore marriage and family life, all against this incredible backdrop.”

Saskia Reeves plays Connie. (Ian West/PA)

Hollander and producer Hannah Pescod said: “We are delighted to be working with Drama Republic and the great David Nicholls in bringing his beautiful novel to BBC One.

“The trials of the Petersens will strike a chord with many – a family tale for our times.”

Nicholls enjoyed success with the poignant novel One Day, which was adapted into a feature film starring Anne Hathaway.

Us was long-listed for the Man Booker Prize in 2014.

The adaption will air on BBC One.

