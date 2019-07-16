Giant statue of Ed Sheeran appears in Moscow park

16th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The effigy of the lounging British singer was placed in the Russian capital’s Gorky Park.

Russia Ed Sheeran

A giant statue of Ed Sheeran has appeared in a Moscow park ahead of a concert in the Russian city.

The sculpture, which depicts the singer songwriter lounging on his side in sunglasses, a white shirt and a pair of red shorts, was installed in Gorky Park in the centre of the Russian capital.

The effigy was installed by Russian music streaming service Yandex Music, who have encouraged members of the public to come and have pictures taken with it to share on social media.

A woman poses for a photo in front of the statue
A woman poses for a photo in front of the statue (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Some fans have also drawn on Sheeran’s shirt and skin, adding customised tattoos and song lyrics.

The installation was made ahead of Sheeran’s performance on July 19 at Otkritie Arena, the home ground of Russian football team Spartak Moscow.

Sheeran released his fourth album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, last week and it already looks certain to secure this week’s number one album in the UK.

Sheeran, 28, enlisted a bevy of names including Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Travis Scott, Eminem, 50 Cent, Cardi B and Stormzy for the album, which totalled 64,000 combined sales within three days of its release.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Richard Madden and Jodie Comer widely tipped for Emmy nominations

Amber gets a date after confrontation with Michael on Love Island
Amber gets a date after confrontation with Michael on Love Island

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy

Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy
Two new Love Island bombshells prepare to battle it out for Ovie

Two new Love Island bombshells prepare to battle it out for Ovie
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere

Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere
Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere

Richard Madden and Jodie Comer widely tipped for Emmy nominations