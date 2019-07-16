Gemma Atkinson reveals name of daughter with Gorka Marquez

16th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Mia Louise Marquez will share her middle name with her mother.

Pride Of Britain Awards 2018 – London

Gemma Atkinson has revealed the name of her newborn daughter as Mia Louise Marquez after nearly two weeks.

The soap star broke the news by sharing a picture of the child with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

The 34-year-old Holloaks star’s child with Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez, 28, was born on July 4 at the Royal Bolton Hospital in Greater Manchester.

And while the pair shared the baby’s gender with fans they declined to say what name they had chosen for her.

The child will take her mother’s middle name, Louise, and her father’s last name, Marquez.

In the picture Mia is seen lying on her back dressed in a pink knitted top and white bottoms.

View this post on Instagram

And just like that, we’re a three! Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gorks couldn’t be happier 💗💗💗 Shes incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times! Little Miss independent already! Thank you SO much to the Midwives, nurses & doctors at The Royal Bolton Hospital who did the most incredible job taking care of myself and my baby. You’re all so wonderful and I’m so grateful to have had you all with me and to have been under your care these past 4 days 🙏 Back home now for family time and to introduce little lady to her big brothers Norman & Ollie…. Let the next life chapter begin @gorka_marquez 🤱🐶🐶❤️

A post shared by Gemma Atkinson (@glouiseatkinson) on

Atkinson captioned the photo with the child’s full name, which she bookended with love heart emojis.

During her pregnancy, Atkinson affectionately referred to the child as Mini Marquez.

Last week the pair hinted the birth had not gone smoothly, telling fans the child had given them “quite a fright at times”.

Atkinson and Marquez met on Strictly in 2017, when Atkinson was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Marquez was dancing with Alexandra Burke.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy

Crowds line streets to say goodbye to Father Ted star Brendan Grace
Crowds line streets to say goodbye to Father Ted star Brendan Grace

EastEnders star Lacey Turner gives birth to baby girl
EastEnders star Lacey Turner gives birth to baby girl

Two new Love Island bombshells prepare to battle it out for Ovie

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Amber gets a date after confrontation with Michael on Love Island

Amber gets a date after confrontation with Michael on Love Island
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy