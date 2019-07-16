Rachel Riley shares ‘joys of pregnant married life’ on beach holiday with Pasha

The Countdown star is expecting her first child with the former Strictly Come Dancing professional.

Pregnant Rachel Riley has shared how husband Pasha Kovalev is making sure she stays comfortable during their beach holiday.

The Countdown star told her 400,000 Instagram followers her other half had been digging her a “belly hole” in the sand each day, allowing her to lay face down without squashing her growing baby bump.

Presenter and mathematician Riley, 33, and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kovalev, 39, married in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas last month and have since embarked on a “babymoon” holiday in Bilbao, Spain.

Riley said: “The new joys of pregnant married life – Pasha digging me a belly hole on the beach for my bump each day!”

She announced her pregnancy in May with a Countdown-themed post on social media.

Riley broke the news on Instagram and Twitter using a picture of herself cradling a baby bump on the set of the Channel 4 game show, with the letters on the board spelling out “R TINY MATE”.

Riley started dating Kovalev after splitting from her husband and fellow Oxford University student Jamie Gilbert in 2013.

Earlier this year, Kovalev announced he was leaving Strictly Come Dancing after eight years.

© Press Association 2019