British stars honoured as Game Of Thrones breaks Emmy nominations record

Jodie Comer, Phoebe-Waller Bridge and Emilia Clarke have all earned Emmy nominations, as Game Of Thrones set a new record in its final season.

Kit Harington and Hugh Grant were the other British stars celebrating but there was disappointment for Bodyguard’s Richard Madden.

The nominations for the Emmy Awards, which honour the best in television each year, were announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

While Game Of Thrones’ eighth and final season was met with mixed reviews earlier this year, it picked up 32 nominations, the most for any programme in a single season and breaking a 25-year record.

They include a nod for outstanding drama series, alongside the BBC’s Bodyguard, Killing Eve, Pose, Ozark, Better Call Saul, Succession and This Is Us.

Bafta winner Comer was recognised for her turn as psychopathic assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve and is up against her co-star Sandra Oh for outstanding drama actress.

British actress Clarke earned a nomination for her portrayal of queen Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones, in a category also containing Viola Davis for How to Get Away with Murder, Laura Linney in Ozark, Mandy Moore in This Is Us and Robin Wright in House Of Cards.

Harington’s final season as Jon Snow was awarded with a nomination for lead actor in a drama series, in a category also containing Jason Bateman in Ozark, Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul, Billy Porter for Pose and This Is Us co-stars Sterling K Brown and Milo Ventimiglia.

However, there was no recognition for Madden, whose turn as tortured war veteran David Budd in Bodyguard earned him a Golden Globe earlier this year.

Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag has proved a big hit on both sides of the Atlantic and gained her an outstanding lead actress in a comedy series nomination.

She is up against former winners Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Rachel Brosnahan for Veep and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel respectively.

Christina Applegate is also nominated for Netflix comedy Dead To Me, as is Catherine O’Hara for Schitts Creek and Natasha Lyonne for Russian Doll.

Grant was nominated for A Very English Scandal in the outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie category, alongside Mahershala Ali for True Detective, Benicio Del Toro for Escape at Dannemora and Jared Harris for Chernobyl.

Fleabag picked up a nod for outstanding comedy series, where it is up against heavyweights Veep and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, as well as The Good Place, Russian Doll and Schitts Creek.

The nominations were announced by The Good Place actress D’Arcy Carden and Crazy Rich Asians actor Ken Jeong on Tuesday.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards honour the best in TV from June 1 2018 to May 31 2019.

The ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on September 22.

© Press Association 2019