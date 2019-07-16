Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Kendrick Lamar appear on new Beyonce album

16th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Beyonce curated and executive produced The Lion King: The Gift, which will be released on Friday.

Britain Lion King Premiere

Beyonce’s new album inspired by The Lion King features collaborations with husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Beyonce said The Lion King: The Gift, which will be released on Friday, also includes songs with Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Pharrell, Tierra Whack and Jessie Reyez.

In the new version of The Lion King, Beyonce voices the character of Nala.

Beyonce curated and executive produced The Lion King: The Gift, which also features collaborations with Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and 070 Shake.

Jay-Z appears on the song Mood 4 Eva.

Blue Ivy is featured on Brown Skin Girl.

Beyonce’s song Spirit, released last week, is featured in the film and appears on the official Lion King soundtrack as well as The Lion King: The Gift.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Crowds line streets to say goodbye to Father Ted star Brendan Grace

Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere
Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere

Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy
Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy

EastEnders star Lacey Turner gives birth to baby girl

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

What does it feel like to be the world’s youngest astronaut?

What does it feel like to be the world’s youngest astronaut?
Two new Love Island bombshells prepare to battle it out for Ovie

Two new Love Island bombshells prepare to battle it out for Ovie
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Crowds line streets to say goodbye to Father Ted star Brendan Grace