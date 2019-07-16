Amber gets a date after confrontation with Michael on Love Island

16th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

They clashed following the departure of Joanna Chimonides.

Love Island

Amber Gill is taken on a date in the aftermath of another confrontation with Michael Griffiths on Love Island.

She was left furious by the behaviour of her former partner after he ruled out romance despite the departure of Joanna Chimonides, who came between the pair.

Michael will offer Amber an apology for his tone when he explained there would be no relationship between them.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Joanna’s departure has hit Michael hard. ???? #LoveIsland

A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) on

Amber will be given a lifeline after the confrontation through a surprise date with newcomer Greg O’Shea.

Before the date, Michael will say in scenes to air tonight: “When I came over and told you to sit down, it was because you had wearing heels all night and I didn’t want you to walk anywhere else.

“I am apologising if it came across in a bad way.

“I don’t actually want to hurt you and I never have. Right now, it seems that I take all of my frustration out on you.”

Amber will say: “I just think you really need to think about the way you speak to me, because it comes across really badly.”

“I knew you before and you never spoke to me in a way that made me feel upset.”

Amber will be whisked away on a date with the new boy in the villa, while Ovie Soko and Chris Taylor will get their own chances to impress other newcomers Harley Brash and India Reynolds.

In an episode of quality time for contestants, couple Jordan Hames and Anna Vakili will be voted into the Hideaway for an evening alone.

Love Island airs at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.



© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Two new Love Island bombshells prepare to battle it out for Ovie
Two new Love Island bombshells prepare to battle it out for Ovie

Everything you need to know about Cong Tri, who designed Beyoncé’s stunning Lion King premiere gown

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

What does it feel like to be the world’s youngest astronaut?

What does it feel like to be the world’s youngest astronaut?
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
EastEnders star Lacey Turner gives birth to baby girl

EastEnders star Lacey Turner gives birth to baby girl
Crowds line streets to say goodbye to Father Ted star Brendan Grace

Crowds line streets to say goodbye to Father Ted star Brendan Grace
Crowds line streets to say goodbye to Father Ted star Brendan Grace

Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy