Amber gets a date after confrontation with Michael on Love Island

Amber Gill is taken on a date in the aftermath of another confrontation with Michael Griffiths on Love Island.

She was left furious by the behaviour of her former partner after he ruled out romance despite the departure of Joanna Chimonides, who came between the pair.

Michael will offer Amber an apology for his tone when he explained there would be no relationship between them.

Amber will be given a lifeline after the confrontation through a surprise date with newcomer Greg O’Shea.

Before the date, Michael will say in scenes to air tonight: “When I came over and told you to sit down, it was because you had wearing heels all night and I didn’t want you to walk anywhere else.

“I am apologising if it came across in a bad way.

“I don’t actually want to hurt you and I never have. Right now, it seems that I take all of my frustration out on you.”

Amber will say: “I just think you really need to think about the way you speak to me, because it comes across really badly.”

“I knew you before and you never spoke to me in a way that made me feel upset.”

Amber will be whisked away on a date with the new boy in the villa, while Ovie Soko and Chris Taylor will get their own chances to impress other newcomers Harley Brash and India Reynolds.

In an episode of quality time for contestants, couple Jordan Hames and Anna Vakili will be voted into the Hideaway for an evening alone.

Love Island airs at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.





