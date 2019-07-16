Ayda Field speaks of struggle over mother’s Parkinson’s diagnosis

16th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The X Factor star told Loose Women she has bouts of misplaced anger towards her mother.

X Factor Photocall – London

Ayda Field has described how she was left reeling after her mother was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The singer and X Factor judge said learning to deal with her parent’s condition had been “a confusing time”.

She told ITV’s Loose Women that she has bouts of misplaced anger towards her mother as she struggles with seeing her suffer.

Pride Of Britain Awards 2018 – London
Ayda Field with husband Robbie Williams (Steve Parsons/PA)

She spoke to the panel about her experiences of seeing Parkinson’s first-hand, and the anxiety over her mother’s health prior to the diagnosis.

She said: “It’s a very confusing time. There are such wonderful blessings in my life – I have this amazing baby, an amazing family, and I loved X Factor – all these moments of joy, and then these sharp drop-offs.

“I’d be awake, lying in bed, crying.”

Field added: “There’s these weird moments of misplaced anger I have.

“It doesn’t even make sense. How can I be mad? And then you feel guilty for being angry about that.

“No-one trains you … there’s nothing you can do to anticipate all the levels you feel.

“You’re kind of free-falling and you have to learn everything you can.

“This is the journey. I can’t sidestep it, there’s no shortcuts. I don’t know how the journey goes.”

Field’s mother, Gwen, also appeared on the programme, and urged people to seek help and advice about Parkinson’s.

She has also made progress in handling life with the disease.

Field said: “She’s come alive, she’s vibrant, she’s with it, she’s alert.

“She’s the mum I knew, she was kind of slipping away. Now she’s the mum I knew from years ago.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island’s Lucie brands Curtis a game-player

Crowds line streets to say goodbye to Father Ted star Brendan Grace
Crowds line streets to say goodbye to Father Ted star Brendan Grace

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Everything you need to know about Cong Tri, who designed Beyoncé’s stunning Lion King premiere gown

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy

Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy
Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere

Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere
Two new Love Island bombshells prepare to battle it out for Ovie

Two new Love Island bombshells prepare to battle it out for Ovie
Two new Love Island bombshells prepare to battle it out for Ovie

Love Island’s Lucie brands Curtis a game-player