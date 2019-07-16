Grimes details fitness regime that includes ‘experimental’ eye surgery

16th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The Canadian singer-songwriter took to Instagram to speak about her training regime, including sword fighting and ‘screaming’ sessions.

Glastonbury Festival 2016 – Day 3

Singer-songwriter Grimes has detailed her training regime as she is announced as the face of Stella McCartney x Adidas’s sustainability-inspired Autumn/Winter 2019 collection.

Explaining that she takes a “360 approach to fitness”, Grimes spoke about a routine that incorporates sword fighting, hiking, and time spent in a sensory deprivation tank, which she said allows her to “astro-glide to other dimensions – past, present, and future.”

She said: “I first maintain a healthy cellular routine where I maximise the function of my mitochondria with supplements such as NAD+, Acetyl L-Carnitine, Magnesium, etc. This helps promote ATP and it’s incredibly visceral.”

ADIDAS: Tell us about ur training regiment ? GRIMES: My training is a 360 approach. I first maintain a healthy cellular routine where I maximize the function of my mitochondria with supplements such as NAD+, Acetyl L-Carnitine, Magnesium, etc. This helps promote ATP and it’s incredibly visceral. From that point I spend 2-4 hours in my deprivation tank, this allows me to “astro-glide” to other dimensions – past, present, and future. In the afternoons I do a 1-2 hour sword fighting session with my trainer, James Lew, we go over the fundamentals that work the obliques, core stabilizes, and triceps as well as a few tricks. To wind down from this I spend 30-45 minutes on an inclined hike at roughly 4-4.5 miles per hour, arguably the most efficient workout. I then spend 45 minutes stretching before heading into the studio where my mind and body are functioning at peak level, with a neuroplastic goal between 57.5 and 71.5 AphC’s (which is my preferred range for my blood type). I’ve outfitted my studio with the highest grade of red light. It is pretty much 1000 sqf IR Sauna. Hana then comes over and we do a screaming session for 20-25 minutes while I slow boil the honey tea that maximizes vocal proficiency. I have also eliminated all blue light from my vision through an experimental surgery that removes the top film of my eyeball and replaces it with an orange ultra-flex polymer that my friend and I made in the lab this past winter as a means to cure seasonal depression. I go to bed with a humidifier on. #asmc #adidasparley #createdwithadidas #gentrifymordor

Describing her routine, Grimes said: “I then spend 45 minutes stretching before heading into the studio where my mind and body are functioning at peak level, with a neuroplastic goal between 57.5 and 71.5 AphC’s (which is my preferred range for my blood type).”

After completing her fitness regime, Grimes goes to the studio to start work on her new album Miss_Anthropocene. In order to maximise “vocal proficiency”, the singer spends 25 minutes screaming, followed by drinking honey tea.

Social media users took to Twitter to comment on the post, with some insisting the routine must be a joke, due to the unusual approach to fitness described in the post.

Journalist Rachel McGrath said: “Can someone just tell me if Grimes is joking or not, life is too short for me to work this out myself.”

Grimes ended her caption by revealing how she had managed to counteract the effects of seasonal affective disorder, describing an “experimental” surgery she had undertaken on her eyeballs.

She said: “I have also eliminated all blue light from my vision through an experimental surgery that removes the top film of my eyeball and replaces it with an orange ultra-flex polymer that my friend and I made in the lab this past winter as a means to cure seasonal depression.”

Grimes has previously worked with Stella McCartney, fronting the campaign for the designer’s POP fragrance in 2016.

In an Instagram post announcing the news of Grimes’ featuring in Stella McCartney x Adidas campaign, McCartney described the singer as “the perfect embodiment of the Adidas by Stella McCartney core values.

“She is passionate and outspoken protecting the planet, and a true trailblazer for pushing creative boundaries and inspiring women to unlock their potential in all aspects of their lives.”

