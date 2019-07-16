Bafta to relocate and open to public during renovation of London HQ

The redevelopment will double the capacity of the building.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) will relocate and open its doors to the public for the first time as its London headquarters is given a multi-million pound facelift.

The academy has announced details of plans to transform its building at 195 Piccadilly, which will double its capacity, add state-of-the-art technology and dedicate an entire floor to learning and new talent programmes.

The new space will allow Bafta to double its year-round charitable work to find and support new talent across film, games and television.

The Bafta HQ on Piccadilly (Bafta)

Bafta is currently fundraising to meet its target of £25 million for the renovation project, and has already raised more than 70% of the total.

The premises at 195 Piccadilly, which is owned by the Crown Estate, is Grade II listed and has been the academy’s headquarters since 1974.

The organisation will relocate next door to 194 Piccadilly while the works are being completed and the building will be open to the public, where an exhibition space will give visitors the chance to discover more about the craft of Bafta winners and nominees.

There will also be a cafe and an additional space for Bafta members.

Barbara Broccoli has spoken about the move (Yui Mok/PA)

Work on the project has already begun and is expected to be completed in summer 2021.

Barbara Broccoli, producer of the Bond films and vice president of film at Bafta, said: “I am passionate about Bafta’s role in educating, inspiring and celebrating future generations of film-makers. The redevelopment will enable Bafta to expand this important work.”

Amanda Berry, chief executive of Bafa, added: “This is a vital investment in the creative future of film, games and television.

“We believe that talent is everywhere but opportunity is not. A redeveloped 195 Piccadilly will enable us to deliver a greater variety of new talent initiatives, learning events and activity, and increase access to our industries.”

