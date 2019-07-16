TV series based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher books in works at Amazon

Two of the books have already been made into films starring Tom Cruise.

A TV series based on the Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child is in the works at Amazon.

Two of the books by the British author have already been made into blockbuster films starring Tom Cruise as the former military policeman.

The streaming service has landed the rights to develop a drama based on the character in a co-production with Skydance Television and Paramount Television.

The series will be written and executive produced by Scorpion creator Nick Santora.

Child and director Christopher McQuarrie, who wrote and directed the first film and was a producer on the sequel, are also among the executive producers.

The Jack Reacher books have sold more than 100 million copies and been translated into 49 languages in 101 territories.

