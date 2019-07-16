Piers Morgan reignites feud after Dan Walker posts digitally-aged selfie

16th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The Good Morning Britain host joked with the BBC Breakfast presenter over a photoshopped selfie on Twitter.

Dale Winton funeral

Piers Morgan has reignited a long-standing feud with rival presenter Dan Walker after Walker posted a digitally-aged selfie to Twitter.

BBC Breakfast presenter Walker posted a selfie altered with photo manipulation app FaceApp with the caption: “Thank you for all your suggestions for who I look like as an 80-year-old.”

Good Morning Britain host Morgan took the opportunity to have a jab at Walker on the social media site, stoking the feud that has been going on for years.

Quote-tweeting the photo, Morgan said: “What the stress of trying to compete with (Good Morning Britain) does to a man…”

Walker simply responded with a GIF – of Carlton Banks from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air dancing.

The rival presenters regularly bicker with each other on Twitter, with Morgan’s comment the latest in a long line of barbed comments.

The pair clashed in December 2018 after BBC Breakfast suffered a technical failure took the programme off the air.

After Walker announced that the show was back on air, Morgan commented: “Cut off for being too boring?”, with Walker answering back: “Our black screen still had double your audience.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy

EastEnders star Lacey Turner gives birth to baby girl
EastEnders star Lacey Turner gives birth to baby girl

Love Island’s Lucie brands Curtis a game-player
Love Island’s Lucie brands Curtis a game-player

Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Everything you need to know about Cong Tri, who designed Beyoncé’s stunning Lion King premiere gown

Everything you need to know about Cong Tri, who designed Beyoncé’s stunning Lion King premiere gown
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Two new Love Island bombshells prepare to battle it out for Ovie

Two new Love Island bombshells prepare to battle it out for Ovie
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy