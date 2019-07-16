Stormzy gushes about his love for Beyonce

16th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The Glastonbury headliner took to Twitter to share his admiration for the star.

Stormzy has gushed about his adoration for pop star Beyonce, describing her work as “phenomenal”.

The grime artist has hailed the US singer as “unfathomable” and praised her art, achievements, and her live performances in particular.

Stormzy showered praise on Beyonce in a series of messages posted on Twitter.

Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere – London
Beyonce attending Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere held in Leicester Square, London (Ian West/PA)

The rapper, who followed in her footsteps when he performed on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, said: “I know I ain’t the only person who every once in a while, just randomly finds themselves deeping how phenomenal Beyonce is lol.

“As an artist, when you deep her career, her art, her live performance (this in particular is especially ridiculous), her achievements and everything in between it’s unfathomable smh.”

He added: “I’m just a man who loves music.”

Beyonce has recently visited the UK to promote The Lion King. She voices the character of Nala the lioness.

The pop star met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the premiere of the Disney remake.

