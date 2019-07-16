Iggy Azalea tells fans there will be a ‘twerkpit’ at her forthcoming gig

16th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The rapper said people dancing had better ‘show us something crazy’.

Wireless Festival – London

Iggy Azalea has warned fans there will be a “twerkpit” at her forthcoming show and they had better “show us something crazy” if they want to stay in it.

The rapper later clarified that the pit at her gig in Los Angeles will be for “any and all dancing”.

She wrote on Twitter: “So if you come to my show; You’re gonna notice a giant yellow circle on the floor in the middle of GA that says “twerkpit”

“When it’s about that time at the show y’all gotta clear off the circle unless you bout to show us something crazy.”

She added: “It’s up to LA to abandon all their fears about looking foolish and just dance and enjoy it so we can do it at other shows.”

Responding to questions from fans about what moves will be acceptable, she replied: “Really you can dance in it however you want! It’s about having fun, going nuts, not worrying about how you look & getting in the moment.”

She added: “It’s just supposed to be a lil space to dance in for people instead of just getting pushed & crushed for the whole show.”

Azalea will perform at the Fonda Theatre in LA on July 19.

It will be followed by a a two-day pop-up store in the city.

Azalea wrote on Twitter: “Get there early on the 20th cause I’ll be popping up and signing the first 50 customers purchases plus taking pics.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Love Island’s Lucie brands Curtis a game-player

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Crowds line streets to say goodbye to Father Ted star Brendan Grace

Crowds line streets to say goodbye to Father Ted star Brendan Grace
Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere

Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere
Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy

Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy
EastEnders star Lacey Turner gives birth to baby girl

EastEnders star Lacey Turner gives birth to baby girl
EastEnders star Lacey Turner gives birth to baby girl

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?