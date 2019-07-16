John Newman feels ‘refreshed’ and announces new tour

16th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The seven-date tour will take place in October.

The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk – Press Room – London

John Newman has said he feels “refreshed” after announcing new tour dates in the wake of his recovery from illness.

He has promised fresh material and a “new attitude” for the planned tour.

The singer underwent treatment for brain tumours in 2015 and 2016, and has recently been playing at smaller venues close to his musical roots during his Out Of The Blue tour.

Teenage Cancer Trust Concert 2019 – London
John Newman performs at the Rudimental Teenage Cancer Trust Concert at the Royal Albert Hall (Scott Garfitt/PA)

Newman has now announced he will return to perform for larger crowds, with tour dates planned for October.

He said: “On this tour there will be new songs, a new show, a new attitude.

“I’m looking forward to scaling things up again after this incredible acoustic tour which has been a really refreshing and rewarding experience.

“I feel re-energised. A change is gonna come.”

His seven-date tour will visit Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Bristol, Brighton and London.

The tour will run from October 8 to 16.

© Press Association 2019

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy
Crowds line streets to say goodbye to Father Ted star Brendan Grace

Love Island’s Lucie brands Curtis a game-player

Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Two new Love Island bombshells prepare to battle it out for Ovie