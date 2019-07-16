Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Asked whether she had any career regrets, Louise cited an outfit she wore on Top Of The Pops as part of girl band Eternal.

Louise Redknapp says she expected criticism for not wearing enough clothes in her latest music video.

The singer, 44, who split from Jamie Redknapp in 2017 after 19 years of marriage, unveiled comeback single Stretch earlier this year.

“It was sexy but still quite funky,” she tells the Official Charts: Take The Hit podcast.

“It was a bit more of a risk….and we went for it in the video. I knew it would divide opinion, the look of it.

“People would either love it or say, ‘She should be wearing more clothes, she shouldn’t be so sexy, she’s a mum’ etc.

“But I know where my boundaries and lines are and I think it looks sporty and cool,” the mother-of-two said.

Louise Redknapp and Kevin Clifton on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour (Joe Giddens/PA)

Asked whether she had any career regrets, Louise cited an outfit she wore on Top Of The Pops as part of girl band Eternal.

“Wearing blue PVC on Top Of The Pops with a dog collar, those pictures will haunt me forever!,” the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant said of her outfit.

“How did we get away with guys in black PVC trousers and dog collars? It was very S&M. It was just out there! I’ve still got that outfit – might turn up in it one day!”

Louise is on Official Charts: Take The Hit, available on podcast players, including Acast.

