Baz Luhrmann names actor who will star in Elvis Presley biopic

16th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Austin Butler, who is 27, will play the King.

Film-Elvis Biopic-Casting

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic has found its King.

After a competitive casting contest, 27-year-old actor Austin Butler has been cast as Presley.

Ansel Elgort, Harry Styles and Miles Teller all reportedly tested for the role ultimately won by Butler, who last year appeared in the Denzel Washington Broadway revival of The Iceman Cometh.

Elvis Presley album
Elvis Presley (Elvis Presley Enterprises/AP)

Luhrmann said in a statement that through “a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world’s most iconic musical figures”.

Production is to begin early next year on the Luhrmann-directed film.

Tom Hanks co-stars as Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Butler also has a role in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island’s Lucie brands Curtis a game-player

Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy
Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy

6 common suncare mistakes not to make this summer
6 common suncare mistakes not to make this summer

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere

Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere
Michael and Joanna to be torn apart in Love Island dumping

Michael and Joanna to be torn apart in Love Island dumping
Everything you need to know about Cong Tri, who designed Beyoncé’s stunning Lion King premiere gown

Everything you need to know about Cong Tri, who designed Beyoncé’s stunning Lion King premiere gown
Everything you need to know about Cong Tri, who designed Beyoncé’s stunning Lion King premiere gown

Love Island’s Lucie brands Curtis a game-player