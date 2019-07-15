Dumped Love Islander Joanna: Disappointing Michael did not leave with me

Joanna Chimonides has said she is disappointed that Michael Griffiths did not leave the villa with her when she was dumped from Love Island.

Having been chosen by the other islanders to leave the show in a vote against her partner Michael, Joanna said that she now feels in “limbo” about her feelings for him.

Following her departure in Monday’s episode, Joanna said: “Part of me expected Michael to leave with me, however I don’t want to be in control of someone’s life journey and if he wants to continue in the villa, to get to know someone else or see where things go, I’ve got respect for that.

“It is a bit disappointing but I’d never hold that against him.”

She added: “I am a bit in limbo about how I’m feeling about Michael.

“We got along well and had lots in common and laughed together but for me I need to put it on pause and then we can see what happens when he leaves the villa.”

Joanna said she is “feeling good” despite her exit, and that she believes “everything in life happens for a reason and maybe it was just my time to leave the villa”.

Joanna joined the series just over two weeks ago and formed a romance with Michael while his partner at the time, Amber Gill, was in alternate villa Casa Amor.

It led to Michael dumping Amber, causing her heartbreak, but in Sunday’s episode Amber confessed to her ex-partner that she still had feelings for him.

Michael has been adamant that he wanted to stay with Joanna, but he will have some decisions to make about his future in the programme now that she has gone.

Joanna said that she and Amber were on “very good terms” despite their love rivalry.

The mother of all plot twists has arrived… 😱 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0HYZUcWcZJ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 14, 2019

“We both were women about the situation we were in,” she said.

“We were adults about it and I’m happy that she was happy to let her guard down and be good with me. She’s a lovely girl, I’m a girls’ girl so we’re all good.”

On choosing to only focus her attention on Michael from the start of her journey, Joanna said she has no regrets.

She said: “Michael and I got along really well, he was a big part of my journey in there.

“Everything in life happens for a reason, it was meant to be that we met and we had that journey so I have no regrets.”

Love Island continues on ITV2.

