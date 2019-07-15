Two new Love Island bombshells prepare to battle it out for Ovie

Harley Brash, 20, and India Reynolds, 28, say the basketball player is their perfect man.

Two new arrivals have set their sights on Ovie Soko when they enter the Love Island villa.

Estate agent Harley Brash, 20, from Newcastle, and model India Reynolds, 28, from Reading, will join the ITV2 show in scenes due to air tonight.

And both have announced they hope to couple up with basketball player Ovie, who has so far failed to find love despite being popular amongst viewers.

Harley said she thought the Londoner was “absolutely beautiful” and “basically my perfect man”.

However, she added she was willing to get to know both Anton Danyluk and Michael Griffiths, both of whom have recently become single.

She said: “I think Ovie is absolutely beautiful, he is stunning so he is basically my perfect man. I also think Anton comes across really funny so I’d be open to getting to know him.

“I really fancy Michael but I think he is a bit misunderstood. He’s lovely to look at though, I could definitely just look at him!”

Harley, who has been single for a year, knows Amber Gill from her native Newcastle and is close family friends with former contestant Ellie Brown.

She is also acquainted with Adam Collard and Zara McDermott from last year’s series.

Asked who she had her eye on, India said: “Ovie! And Michael is good looking.”

But she said she didn’t want to step on anyone’s toes to find a partner.

She said: “I want to have a good time and I don’t like falling out with people so hopefully I can be friends with the girls and gorgeous Ovie will still be single for me.”

They will also be joined by a third newcomer, 24-year-old professional rugby player Greg O’Shea, from Limerick.

He said he expected to “hit it off” with Irish grid girl Maura Higgins, who has been competing for Curtis Pritchard’s affections.

Greg said: “I need to get in the villa and see what the story is and who is good craic! I’d say me and Maura will hit it off straight away, being two Irish people and she’s hilarious.

“She’s very naturally funny and she’s gorgeous as well so you never know.”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.

