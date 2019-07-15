Fair City actor Karl Shiels dies at 47

15th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Shiels played wheeler dealer Robbie Quinn in the long-running RTE drama.

Bloom 2015

Fair City actor Karl Shiels has died at the age of 47.

The Dubliner’s agent Lisa Richards confirmed his death in a statement, and paid tribute to the “uniquely talented” actor, who played wheeler dealer Robbie Quinn in the long-running RTE drama.

Shiels, who was also an acclaimed theatre actor, appeared in show as recently as Sunday evening.

The former electrician’s acting career included appearances in the movie Batman Begins and the BBC crime drama Peaky Blinders.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our client and friend Karl Shiels, yesterday,” said Ms Richards.

“Karl was a uniquely talented individual, simultaneously intense, light-hearted, funny, sharp-witted, outspoken and intensely powerful as an actor, director and artistic director of the Theatre Upstairs – where he was such a support and mentor for young writers, actors and directors – and of his own company Semper Fi before that.

“Karl was a remarkable force in Irish theatre and hugely loved and respected by all who worked with him.

“Our thoughts are with his partner Laura and his family, his children and their mother Dearbhla, and his many close friends among whom we count ourselves lucky to have been for so many years.”

Brigie de Courcy, executive producer of Fair City, said Shiels brought “warmth, talent and humour” to the soap.

“We are absolutely devastated and he will be so greatly missed by the entire cast and crew,” she said. “Our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly sad time.”

