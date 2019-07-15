Lee Ryan uses FaceApp to post aged selfie on Instagram

15th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The Blue singer used the photo manipulation app to post a realistic-looking picture in which he appeared to have grey hair and wrinkles.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Actor and Blue singer Lee Ryan took to Instagram to post an aged selfie with the help of photo manipulation application FaceApp.

Ryan looked decades older in the photo, in which he appeared to have grey hair and wrinkles, much to the surprise of his followers.

Posting the selfie to Instagram, Ryan said: “I mean, I’m happy with this.”

The photo received nearly 2,000 likes in the first two hours after it was posted.

FaceApp uses artificial intelligence to create realistic transformations of users’ faces using various filters and features.

The free app can appear to age you, as well as having options to change the colour of your hair, appear as a baby and swap genders.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sande take to TRNSMT main stage on festival’s final day

Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere
Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere

James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!
James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!

Quadrophenia cast reunite for cult film’s 40th anniversary

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Michael and Joanna to be torn apart in Love Island dumping

Michael and Joanna to be torn apart in Love Island dumping
Beyonce and Jay-Z join royalty to watch The Lion King

Beyonce and Jay-Z join royalty to watch The Lion King
Beyonce and Jay-Z join royalty to watch The Lion King

Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sande take to TRNSMT main stage on festival’s final day