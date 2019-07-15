Broadway cast sings on New York streets after power outage halts show

The blackout affected shows all across Broadway.

Cast members from the Broadway show Hadestown lit up the New York streets after a power outage interrupted their production.

The blackout affected a host of shows in the area including Waitress and Come From Away, with many going outside to serenade assembled passers-by.

The Hadestown cast settled on a catchy rendition of “Ooh, it’s a blackout”, much to the delight of the crowd.

Very nice. Cast of @hadestown singing to the disappointed audience about the #blackout. pic.twitter.com/zIHuozHIGu — angela pinsky (@AngelaPinsky) July 13, 2019

One Twitter user replied “I love this city”, while another tweeted: “I love NY so much. It gets a bad rap at times but it truly has the best people, spirit & energy!”

Reports said electricity was restored at around midnight to midtown Manhattan and the Upper West Side.

