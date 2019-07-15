Broadway cast sings on New York streets after power outage halts show

15th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The blackout affected shows all across Broadway.

Hadestown cast members sing a song about the power outage in Manhattan on Saturday evening

Cast members from the Broadway show Hadestown lit up the New York streets after a power outage interrupted their production.

The blackout affected a host of shows in the area including Waitress and Come From Away, with many going outside to serenade assembled passers-by.

The Hadestown cast settled on a catchy rendition of “Ooh, it’s a blackout”, much to the delight of the crowd.

One Twitter user replied “I love this city”, while another tweeted: “I love NY so much. It gets a bad rap at times but it truly has the best people, spirit & energy!”

Reports said electricity was restored at around midnight to midtown Manhattan and the Upper West Side.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Michael and Joanna to be torn apart in Love Island dumping

Beyonce and Jay-Z join royalty to watch The Lion King
Beyonce and Jay-Z join royalty to watch The Lion King

Quadrophenia cast reunite for cult film’s 40th anniversary
Quadrophenia cast reunite for cult film’s 40th anniversary

Going back for more: 10 reasons to embrace repeat travel

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sande take to TRNSMT main stage on festival’s final day

Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sande take to TRNSMT main stage on festival’s final day
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
From David Beckham to the Duchess of Sussex, see all the best dressed celebs from Wimbledon

From David Beckham to the Duchess of Sussex, see all the best dressed celebs from Wimbledon
From David Beckham to the Duchess of Sussex, see all the best dressed celebs from Wimbledon

Michael and Joanna to be torn apart in Love Island dumping