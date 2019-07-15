EastEnders star Lacey Turner gives birth to baby girl

The soap star announced her pregnancy earlier this year.

EastEnders star Lacey Turner has given birth to a baby girl.

Turner and her husband Matt Kay welcomed the child late last week, her agent said.

Earlier this year, the soap actress, 31, announced her joy at becoming pregnant after suffering two miscarriages.

Lacey Turner and her husband Matt Kay welcomed a baby girl (Matt Crossick/PA)

Turner has shared much of her childbirth journey with her 250,000 Instagram followers.

In May, she said she felt like a “lucky girl” after being treated to a lavish baby shower by friends and family.

Turner, who plays Stacey Slater in the BBC soap, met her husband as teenagers and the pair married in Ibiza in September 2017.

She is also known for turns in Bedlam and Switch, both in 2012, as well as the hit series Our Girl between 2013 and 14.

