Gemma Collins almost falls off a boat as she takes on ‘bottle cap challenge’

15th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The viral challenge sees people attempt to kick a twist cap off the top of a bottle.

National Television Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London

Reality TV star Gemma Collins has posted an attempt at the viral Bottle Cap Challenge, almost falling off a boat in the process.

The challenge, which has swept the internet since June, sees people attempt a rotating kick to the top of a bottle, twisting the cap off.

Collins’ video, which has more than 330,000 views on Instagram, shows Collins turning to kick the bottle’s cap off, before almost falling off the side of the boat.

The Only Way Is Essex star told her Instagram followers: “I’m going to do the water top challenge, or whatever it’s called.”

Collins then successfully kicked the cap off the bottle, spilling its contents in the process.

The bottle cap challenge was started by taekwondo champion Fabri Devletchin, and has since been completed worldwide.

View this post on Instagram

you asked for it @haileybieber …

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Celebrities taking on the challenge include Ellie Goulding, Jason Statham, Mariah Carey and John Mayer.

Kendall Jenner completed an impressive version of the challenge, kicking off her bottle’s lid from a jet ski in the middle of the sea while visiting Mykonos, Greece.

Jenner’s ex brother-in-law Scott Disick commented on the video: “And that’s a wrap. Game over.”

Michael and Joanna to be torn apart in Love Island dumping

Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sande take to TRNSMT main stage on festival's final day
Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sande take to TRNSMT main stage on festival’s final day

Quadrophenia cast reunite for cult film's 40th anniversary
Quadrophenia cast reunite for cult film’s 40th anniversary

Beyonce and Jay-Z join royalty to watch The Lion King

Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere

Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere
From David Beckham to the Duchess of Sussex, see all the best dressed celebs from Wimbledon

From David Beckham to the Duchess of Sussex, see all the best dressed celebs from Wimbledon
Going back for more: 10 reasons to embrace repeat travel

Going back for more: 10 reasons to embrace repeat travel
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan's outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Michael and Joanna to be torn apart in Love Island dumping