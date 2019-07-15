Victoria Derbyshire wears THE Zara dress that’s become a viral summer trend

A polka-dotted £39.99 Zara dress recently went viral, and Victoria Derbyshire has been added to the list of people sporting the garment.

BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire has become the latest to be spotted wearing a polka-dot dress from Spanish fashion chain Zara, which has become a viral summer trend.

The journalist was seen wearing the £39.99 black-and-white dress while presenting her eponymous current affairs show on BBC Two.

The dress, described by the retailer as a “flowing, round neck dress with sleeves falling below the elbow”, temporarily sold out in the US and has been sighted worldwide.

(BBC/PA Wire)

An Instagram page named Hot4TheSpot, dedicated to collecting sightings of the dress was started in May, with dozens of submissions from Zara enthusiasts and more than 9,000 followers.

The page is run by stylist Faye Oakenfull, who said she began the account when two members of staff turned up to a photo-shoot wearing the dress, and escalated as members of the public were seen wearing the popular garment.

Ms Oakenfull said she receives about 100 photo submissions on a weekend day, and that her camera roll is “just hundreds of photos of The Dress”.

Ms Oakenfull told PA: “I guess it’s just an easy, statement piece. It seems to suit all shapes and sizes for a start. It’s comfortable to throw on and can be dressed up or down.

“I’ve had so many messages from women to tell me their boyfriends or husbands hate it but it’s still their favourite piece in their wardrobe. Now it’s become a sort of club.

“It’s great for us to be owning that for a change rather than worrying that someone else already has it.”

PA Media reached out to Zara, however the retailer has not yet commented on the success of the polka-dotted dress.

