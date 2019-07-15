Luther creator pens psychological suspense drama for ITV

15th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

It has been inspired by the Neil Cross novel Burial.

ITV profits rise

The creator of TV hit Luther has penned a new contemporary thriller – featuring ghosts and murder.

Because The Night is described as a “chilling and suspenseful” four-part story, which “exposes the quiet terror of a man trying to escape his past”.

The ITV drama is by Luther creator Neil Cross, inspired by his novel Burial.

Cross said: “I’m truly excited to be working with ITV to make Because The Night.

“It’s one of my favourite stories – a tale of psychological suspense, of guilt and ghosts and murder. Oh, and love. Always love.

“Our job is to make viewers want to sleep with the lights on. We’re looking forward to it.”

Idris Elba starred in Luther
Idris Elba starred in Luther (Ian West/PA)

ITV head of drama Polly Hill said it would be “both chilling and compelling”, and “unmissable TV drama”.

The drama tells the story of “well-meaning but directionless Nathan”, who has a “terrible secret he’s long prayed would stay buried”.

The devoted husband “is rocked to the core when Bob, an unwelcome face from the past, turns up on his doorstep with shocking news”.

Luther, starring Idris Elba in the title role, has been a huge hit with TV audiences, with a fifth series airing on BBC One earlier this year.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sande take to TRNSMT main stage on festival’s final day
Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sande take to TRNSMT main stage on festival’s final day

Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere
Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere

Beyonce and Jay-Z join royalty to watch The Lion King

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Quadrophenia cast reunite for cult film’s 40th anniversary

Quadrophenia cast reunite for cult film’s 40th anniversary
Michael and Joanna to be torn apart in Love Island dumping

Michael and Joanna to be torn apart in Love Island dumping
James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!

James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!
Going back for more: 10 reasons to embrace repeat travel

Going back for more: 10 reasons to embrace repeat travel
Going back for more: 10 reasons to embrace repeat travel

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre