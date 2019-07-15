Never-before-seen Billy Connolly interview to be shown in cinemas

15th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

An exclusive interview with Billy Connolly will be shown at the one-off cinema screenings of his stand up show The Sex Life Of Bandages

Charirty Tea/Connolly

A never-before-seen interview with Billy Connolly will be shown for one night only at cinema screenings of the comedian’s final stand-up tour.

The “deeply personal” interview will be played in cinemas on October 10 to accompany the screening of The Sex Life Of Bandages – a recording from the Australian leg of his last-ever tour.

In the interview, filmed exclusively for the one-night cinema screening of the show, the Glasgow comic muses on his career, life and legacy.

The footage was recorded in 2015, shortly before his Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis saw “the Big Yin” retire after 50 years of performing on stage.

Sir Billy said: “Considering I tend to die in all my Hollywood movies, I’m delighted to appear in cinemas and be alive and well at the end!”

Cinema locations showing the film have not yet been announced, but tickets for the screenings go on sale on July 17 and will be available at BillyInCinemas.com.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Michael and Joanna to be torn apart in Love Island dumping

Quadrophenia cast reunite for cult film’s 40th anniversary
Quadrophenia cast reunite for cult film’s 40th anniversary

Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere
Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere

From David Beckham to the Duchess of Sussex, see all the best dressed celebs from Wimbledon

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Beyonce and Jay-Z join royalty to watch The Lion King

Beyonce and Jay-Z join royalty to watch The Lion King
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Going back for more: 10 reasons to embrace repeat travel

Going back for more: 10 reasons to embrace repeat travel
Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sande take to TRNSMT main stage on festival’s final day

Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sande take to TRNSMT main stage on festival’s final day
Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sande take to TRNSMT main stage on festival’s final day

Michael and Joanna to be torn apart in Love Island dumping