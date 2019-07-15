Brooklyn Beckham makes directorial debut for indie band Jaws

The photographer co-directed the music video for the band’s latest single End Of The World.

Brooklyn Beckham has made his debut as a music video director for indie rock band Jaws.

The 20-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham is behind the visuals for the Birmingham band’s latest single End Of The World.

Beckham, who is currently interning with the acclaimed photographer Rankin, approached the group after seeing them perform live.

Alongside his friend Louis Valentine Berry, Brooklyn shot the video over two days, using frontman Connor Schofield’s parents’ home in Coseley, West Midlands, and a nearby community hall.

He said: “I went to a Jaws gig and I fell in love with a song of theirs called End Of The World.

“It sparked an idea in me to make a music video for the guys. I met with Connor and the band to ask them if I could.

“They loved the idea that Louis and I came up with and before we knew it, we were shooting it.

“I had so much fun filming and co-directing this one, I would love to direct more videos in the future.”

Filmed at the Roaring Tiger Karate Club in Coseley the video is a tribute to drummer Eddy Geach’s late father, who practised the martial art.

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross during the Autumn/Winter 2019 London Fashion Week (Isabel Infantes/PA)

After his father’s death, Geach discovered photos he had taken from his days as a student and instructor.

These informed the atmospheric black and white video which features children practising karate in a community hall and in the street.

Beckham added: “It’s a personal song for Jaws, so we did a recce down in Connor’s hometown to pool our thoughts for it.

“We wanted to use karate kids because they have a meaningful connection to the band and it’s a theme that follows from the album artwork.”

