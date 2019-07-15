Rachel Riley hints at gender of first child with Instagram pregnancy post

15th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The Countdown presenter posted a photo of herself and husband Pasha Kovalev as they enjoyed a ‘babymoon’ holiday.

Rachel Riley pregnant with first child

Rachel Riley has kept everyone guessing as to the sex of her and Pasha Kovalev’s first baby.

The Countdown presenter posted a photo of herself with husband, Strictly Come Dancing professional Kovalev, as they enjoyed a “babymoon” holiday in Bilbao, Spain.

Posting a photo to Instagram, Riley said: “Half-way bump and all brewing nicely! Mother’s intuition says it’s definitely a girl. Or a boy. Or a cockapoo.”

Riley, 33, announced her pregnancy in May with a Countdown-themed post on social media.

She broke the news on Instagram and Twitter using a picture of herself cradling a baby bump on the set of the Channel 4 game show, with the letters on the board spelling out the phrase, “R TINY MATE”.

Riley started dating Kovalev, 39, after splitting from her husband and fellow Oxford University student, Jamie Gilbert, in 2013.

Earlier this year, Kovalev announced he was leaving Strictly Come Dancing after eight years on the show.

Announcing her pregnancy, Riley wrote on social media that the couple were “over the moon excited”.

© Press Association 2019

