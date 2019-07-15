Love Island’s Lucie brands Curtis a game-player

15th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The recently dumped islander also defended Anton Danyluk, who prompted anger from his partner after choosing to kiss Anna Vakili.

Lucie Donlan on Capital Breakfast

Former Love Island contestant Lucie Donlan has said she thinks Curtis Pritchard is playing a game.

Professional dancer Curtis is currently torn between newcomer Francesca Allen and Irish grid girl Maura Higgins.

And despite being coupled up with Francesca, he has made it clear to both women that he is keeping his options open.

Speaking on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Lucie was asked which islander she believed was the biggest game player.

The surfer and model, who was recently dumped from the villa, replied: “Curtis.”

She also defended Anton Danyluk, who this weekend prompted anger from his partner Belle Hassan after choosing to kiss Anna Vakili during a game of Snog, Marry, Pie.

Anton chose to marry Belle but she remained angry that he kissed another woman in front of the group.

Lucie said: “Nah, I don’t think she was in the right. Anton was so in the right.

“He literally, a few weeks before – we had the kissing challenge and Anna was classed the best kisser so made sense, they’re so close, best friends, nothing between them.

“He went over, kissed Anna just as a quick one and then he was gonna say something really lovely to Belle and bless him and it all kicked off.

“And I felt sorry for him because he was gonna say something nice.”

Love Island continues on ITV2.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

From David Beckham to the Duchess of Sussex, see all the best dressed celebs from Wimbledon

Michael and Joanna to be torn apart in Love Island dumping
Michael and Joanna to be torn apart in Love Island dumping

James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!
James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Going back for more: 10 reasons to embrace repeat travel

Going back for more: 10 reasons to embrace repeat travel
Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere

Harry and Meghan join Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lion King premiere
Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sande take to TRNSMT main stage on festival’s final day

Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sande take to TRNSMT main stage on festival’s final day
Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sande take to TRNSMT main stage on festival’s final day

From David Beckham to the Duchess of Sussex, see all the best dressed celebs from Wimbledon