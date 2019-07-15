Chloe Madeley ready to start a family with James Haskell

The couple have spoken to Hello magazine.

Chloe Madeley has said she is ready to start a family with husband James Haskell.

The presenter and personal trainer has revealed she is ready to try for children following her recent wedding.

Her rugby star husband has said he will look for parenting advice from friend the Duke of Sussex who he has praised for his approach to fatherhood.

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley arriving at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. (Chris Jackson/PA)

Madeley and Haskell have honeymooned in Fiji following their winter wedding, and are planning a party for friends and family in 2021.

The couple are also considering starting a family together despite their initial reservations.

Madeley told Hello magazine: “We’ve gone from one end of the spectrum, where we didn’t want children, to the other end where we thought, ‘yes, let’s try it’.

“Now we’re in the middle, contemplating it as a reality. James is made to be a father. He’ll be a brilliant dad.”

Haskell will take inspiration to be a “brilliant dad” from his royal friend Harry.

He said: “It didn’t surprise me to hear that Harry’s been a hands-on dad with baby Archie.

“You only have to look at the way he’s applied himself to the rest of his life – he’s a war hero, a helicopter pilot, a modern man. I wouldn’t expect anything less.”

