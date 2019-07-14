In Pictures: Royalty and stars turn out for Lion King premiere

Sir Elton John, who helped create music for the original film, was among the big names attending the premiere.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have attended the European premiere of The Lion King.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere (Ian West/PA)

Sir Elton John and David Furnish (Jonathan Brady/PA)

For the film’s release, Disney announced the Protect The Pride campaign, aimed at raising awareness of dwindling lion numbers.

The Royal Foundation will be involved with and support the campaign.

Clara Amfo looking awesome in gold (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Pharrell Williams chose shorts for the occasion (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are in line to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the European premiere of @disneylionking in London. pic.twitter.com/oP1SwaXTrB — Catherine Wylie (@wyliecatherine) July 14, 2019

Vin Diesel and his partner Paloma Jimenez (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Maya Jama (Ian West/PA)

Keegan-Michael Key poses for a photograph with a fan (Ian West/PA)

Marvin and Rochelle Humes (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Keegan-Michael Key and Elisa Pugliese (Ian West/PA)

Florence Kasumba (Ian West/PA)

Jon Favreau (Jonathan Brady/PA)

David Banda, Guy Ritchie and his wife Jacqui Ainsley,and their children (front, left to right) Rafael, Rivka and Levi Ritchie (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Myleene Klass (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Alex Mann (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Seth Rogen and partner Lauren Miller (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Betty Bachz (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Billy Eichner (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Labrinth (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Nathalie Emmanuel (Jonathan Brady/PA)

