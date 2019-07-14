In Pictures: Royalty and stars turn out for Lion King premiere

14th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Sir Elton John, who helped create music for the original film, was among the big names attending the premiere.

European Premiere of The Lion King – London

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have attended the European premiere of The Lion King.

Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere – London
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere (Ian West/PA)

European Premiere of The Lion King – London
Sir Elton John and David Furnish (Jonathan Brady/PA)

For the film’s release, Disney announced the Protect The Pride campaign, aimed at raising awareness of dwindling lion numbers.

The Royal Foundation will be involved with and support the campaign.

European Premiere of The Lion King – London
Clara Amfo looking awesome in gold (Jonathan Brady/PA)
European Premiere of The Lion King – London
Pharrell Williams chose shorts for the occasion (Jonathan Brady/PA)
European Premiere of The Lion King – London
Vin Diesel and his partner Paloma Jimenez (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere – London
Maya Jama (Ian West/PA)
Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere – London
Keegan-Michael Key poses for a photograph with a fan (Ian West/PA)
European Premiere of The Lion King – London
Marvin and Rochelle Humes (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere – London
Keegan-Michael Key and Elisa Pugliese (Ian West/PA)
Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere – London
Florence Kasumba (Ian West/PA)
Jon Favreau (Jonathan Brady/PA)
European Premiere of The Lion King – London
David Banda, Guy Ritchie and his wife Jacqui Ainsley,and their children (front, left to right) Rafael, Rivka and Levi Ritchie (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Myleene Klass (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Alex Mann (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Seth Rogen and partner Lauren Miller (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Betty Bachz (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Billy Eichner (Jonathan Brady/PA)
European Premiere of The Lion King – London
Labrinth (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Nathalie Emmanuel (Jonathan Brady/PA)

