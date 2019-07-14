Bond star Daniel Craig attends British Grand Prix

14th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Celebrities were out in force for the Formula 1 at Silverstone.

British Grand Prix 2019 – Race Day – Silverstone

Daniel Craig signed autographs for fans at the British Grand Prix as rumours abound about the future of 007.

Hollywood star Michael Douglas was also sighted with his son Dylan at the event.

Daniel Craig attending the British Grand Prix
The James Bond actor was spotted speaking to crowds gathered at Silverstone for the Formula 1.

Craig, no stranger to fast cars on-screen, arrived at the Northamptonshire race course with pen in hand to sign for fans.

Dylan Michael Douglas, left, and Michael Douglas arrive during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone
The actor appeared while rumours swirl about British star Lashana Lynch taking on the famous codename in the upcoming Bond instalment, according to the Daily Mail.

Christian and Geri Horner during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone
The reports follow further widespread speculation that Christoph Waltz will return as the villainous Blowfeld.

Craig was among star company at the Silverstone track, with presenter Phillip Schofield and Spice Girl Geri Horner.

Mel B and Geri Horner at Silverstone
Horner was seen alongside fellow bandmate Mel B, who sported a racing helmet beside the famous track.

Football manager Mauricio Pochettino was also spotted arriving at the circuit.

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan's outfit compare?

From David Beckham to the Duchess of Sussex, see all the best dressed celebs from Wimbledon

Amal Clooney: Trump rhetoric hastening decline in press freedom
Waitrose worker signed by former Blue manager after impromptu shop performance
Gorka Marquez shares sweet post about Gemma Atkinson and their new baby
Poldark star Aidan Turner joins royalty at Wimbledon
