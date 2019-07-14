Jennifer Lopez ‘devastated’ to cancel show after power cut in New York

The singer was due to perform at Madison Square Garden.

Jennifer Lopez was left “devastated” after a power cut in New York caused her to cancel her performance.

A power outage in the US metropolis caused subways to be stopped and tens of thousands of homes to lose electricity.

Lopez said she was heartbroken after being forced to cancel her planned show at Madison Square Garden, and apologised to the audience, who had to be evacuated from the venue.

The singer promised fans their “money’s worth” and vowed to return to the venue to perform.

In a video posted on Twitter in the early hours of Sunday morning, she said: “I am devastated and heartbroken right now.

“I cannot tell you, on the second night of performing at Madison Square Garden, after such amazing first night, I just don’t even know what to say.

“I just want to tell you guys to know that you are going to get your money’s worth, we are going to come back and we are going to do an amazing show for you, and I’m so sorry that this happened.

“Obviously it was beyond all our control.”

Lopez posted online again later in the morning, saying that if all went to plan she could return to the famous New York venue on Monday to perform for the fans left disappointed by the blackout.

The singer said: “No blackouts this time. We will have the most amazing celebration ever.”

