Poldark returning for final series

14th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson will be back on screen in the hit period drama.

Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson in Poldark

Period drama Poldark is returning to TV screens on Sunday night.

But the fifth instalment of the BBC One series, set in Cornwall and starring Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson, will be the last.

One person who will not be watching is Turner himself, who plays Ross Poldark.

Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark
Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark (Mike Hogan/Mammoth Screen/PA)

The 36-year-old heart-throb said seeing himself on television makes him uncomfortable.

“I find it really hard,” he said, adding of the new episodes: “I was sent some clips to watch and I just can’t, I find it so difficult.”

The fourth series of the BBC drama ended with the shock death of Elizabeth Warleggan, Poldark’s former love, played by Heida Reed.

Elizabeth took a potion, to induce the premature birth of her baby, which proved fatal.

Poldark airs on BBC One at 9pm on Sundays

© Press Association 2019

