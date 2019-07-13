Channing Tatum suspects phone app of listening to his therapy sessions

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum said he suspects a phone app of listening in on his therapy sessions.

The star of Magic Mike, who is dating British singer Jessie J, shared a video to Instagram questioning how astrology app The Pattern seemed to know what he had told a therapist.

Tatum, 39, said: “How do you know what you know about me, Pattern?

“People of The Pattern, people that use The Pattern, you need to DM me right now and tell me how you know this stuff.

“I don’t even know if I want to know this stuff. I don’t even know if I want to know- I don’t know if anybody should know this stuff.”

Tatum, who also starred in the Jump Street films, revealed he has been in therapy, adding: “Yeah I’m in therapy, whatever, everyone should be in therapy.”

He then said the morning after a session, the Pattern app sent him a notification featuring the “exact words” he had told a therapist.

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum said he suspects an app he downloaded to his phone has been listening to his conversations (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Tatum said: “Are you listening through the phone, Pattern? A.I., the algorithm that is The Pattern, are you listening through my phone and then just regurgitating the stuff that I’m afraid of?”

The Pattern app, available for iPhone, describes itself as a “social network that helps you better understand yourself and connect with others on a deeper level”.

A comment was posted on behalf of the company below Tatum’s video.

It said: “Hey @channingtatum! Thanks for letting us know you planned on crashing our servers today…We’ll be sliding into your dms shortly.”

Tatum replied: “Aaaaaaaaha! There are you pattern! We have a lot to talk about.

“Mainly…I’m gonna do my best to crash your servers until you give me your secrets. It’s got to be a two way street pattern. Slide away!”

Jessie J commented “It’s me…. I’m the pattern. I’m sliding in your dm’s in 3…..2…..(sliding)….1.” The actor responded with a red heart emoji.

London-born Jessie J and US star Tatum were first romantically linked last year.

