Gorka Marquez shares sweet post about Gemma Atkinson and their new baby

13th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017.

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez said he is “counting down the hours” until he can return to girlfriend Gemma Atkinson and their newborn daughter.

The couple, who met on the BBC show in 2017, welcomed their first child together earlier this month.

Spanish choreographer Marquez said he has been away from former soap star Atkinson for five days, but “It already feels like 5 months.”

Alongside a picture shortly after Atkinson had given birth, Marquez wrote: “I took this photo few hours after Gem gave birth to our gorgeous baby girl.

“I’ve been only 5 days away from both of them and It already feels like 5 months.

“Counting down the hours (48h) to be back with both of them and melt my eyes looking at those two beautiful faces…”

Atkinson commented on the post: “Can’t wait to see you too. (and let you clean a projectile poo).”

And just like that, we’re a three! Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gorks couldn’t be happier 💗💗💗 Shes incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times! Little Miss independent already! Thank you SO much to the Midwives, nurses & doctors at The Royal Bolton Hospital who did the most incredible job taking care of myself and my baby. You’re all so wonderful and I’m so grateful to have had you all with me and to have been under your care these past 4 days 🙏 Back home now for family time and to introduce little lady to her big brothers Norman & Ollie…. Let the next life chapter begin @gorka_marquez 🤱🐶🐶❤️

A post shared by Gemma Atkinson (@glouiseatkinson) on

Marquez, 28,  and Atkinson, 34, welcomed their daughter on July 4 at the Royal Bolton Hospital in Greater Manchester.

Former Hollyoaks actress Atkinson said: “Shes incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times! Little Miss independent already!”

The couple have so far avoided sharing a picture of the baby, with Atkinson explaining she wanted friends and family “to come over and meet her” first.

