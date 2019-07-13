Crowds gathered to watch Gavin & Stacey being filmed

13th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Fans turned out in Barry for the shoot.

Gavin and Stacey Christmas special filming – Wales

Crowds gathered to watch filming for the Christmas special of BBC hit Gaving & Stacey.

The streets of Barry were thronged with fans who assembled to catch a peak of the day’s shoot.

It followed filming yesterday when James Corden and Rob Brydon were spotted on set.

The character ‘Smithy’s’ car during filming for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special at Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Byrdon, who plays Bryn West in the show, was once again snapped on set wearing a dressing gown.

Christmas decorations could clearly be seen adorning the terraced houses of Barry in preparation for the festive special.

The car of Corden’s character Smithy could be seen on the terraced street in the Vale Of Glamorgan.

Rob Brydon (centre left) during filming (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Large crowds gathered to watch scenes being shot, which appeared to involve the car.

Corden had already been spotted on set for the one-off episode, which will be aired on Christmas Day.

The host of The Late Late Show penned the comedy series with Welsh performer Ruth Jones.

Mathew Horne and Joanna Page star in the roles of Gavin and Stacey in the tale of family and romance, with English and Welsh worlds colliding.

© Press Association 2019

