Amy Hart thanks ‘new best friend’ after Love Island

She left the ITV show after a break-up.

Amy Hart has paid tribute to a support worker she met during her time on Love Island.

The former contestant left the famous villa after a painful break-up with Curtis Pritchard.

Hart said she made a “new best friend” who acted as a chaperone for her during the stress of Love Island life.

The departed contestant thanked her chaperone – Georgia Tuesday Hope – in a glowing post on Instagram.

Hart said: “When you go on Love Island you’re assigned a chaperone for before you enter the villa.

“It’s really daunting saying goodbye to your family and going with someone before you start your new journey within the villa.

“I was told I would have a ‘new best friend for a week’ that didn’t happen for me….I ended up with a new big-sister-who’s-actually-younger-than-me for life.

“She then looked after me after I left the villa and supported me through those few days. Literally so lucky to have GTH in my life and couldn’t have done any of this without her!”

Love Island contestant Callum McCleod posted a comment beneath Hart’s post, praising the chaperone, saying “Georgia’s a ledgeeee”.

