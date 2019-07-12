James Corden spotted filming for the Christmas special of Gavin & Stacey

12th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Rob Brydon and Alison Steadman have also been spotted in Barry.

James Corden has been filming for the Christmas special of hit series Gavin & Stacey.

The actor-turned-TV-host starred in the popular BBC show and has been spotted on-set for the planned special.

Rob Brydon
Rob Brydon is reprising his role as Bryn West (Edan Edwards)

Stars including Rob Brydon have been seen on the streets of Barry with cast and crew preparing for the episode, which will air on Christmas Day.

His character of Bryn West can be seen in a dressing gown on the doorstep of his home in pictures of the day’s shoot.

Christmas decorations have been hung in Barry for the filming of the festive special
Christmas decorations have been hung in Barry for the filming of the festive special (Edan Edwards)

Corden can be seen outside the terraced houses, which sport Christmas decorations despite the filming taking place in midsummer.

The host of The Late Late Show penned the comedy series with Welsh performer Ruth Jones.

Matthew Horne and Joanna Page take the starring roles of Gavin and Stacey in the tale of family and romance, with English and Welsh worlds colliding.

