Hugh Grant and Jude Law among the stars gracing Wimbledon

12th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The stars were out in force in south London.

Wimbledon 2019 – Day 11 – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Hugh Grant and Jude Law were among the gathering stars attending Wimbledon.

The A-list actors enjoyed a couples day out with their partner at the famed sporting event.

Wimbledon 2019 – Day Eleven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Hugh Grant with Michael McIntyre at Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)

They were joined in the crowd by Sir David Attenborough and David Beckham to watch the tennis.

The former footballer’s son Brooklyn was also at the grounds, but did not sit in the Royal Box.

Damian Lewis and Eric Bana were spotted watching Centre Court on a day which saw the stars out in force.

Wimbledon 2019 – Day Eleven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Sir David Attenborough with Pat Cash (Mike Egerton/PA)

Comedian Michael McIntyre, as well as singers Pixie Lott and Leona Lewis, were also spotted enjoying the championships.

A Very English Scandal star Grant was accompanied by his wife Anna Eberstein, and Law was with his partner Phillipa Coan.

The couple were photographed sharing a joke during a break in play.

Britain Wimbledon Tennis
Actor Eric Bana takes his seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Grant was pictured chatting to funnyman McIntyre during the day of sport.

Naturalist and broadcaster Sir David was seen talking to retired tennis player Pat Cash as he attended the Royal Box.

It is thought that Declan Donnelly and Chris Evans were also at the in attendance in south London.

Create an 'appy' home: 7 of the best decor inspiration and home-improvement apps

Disney cancels film premiere following death of Cameron Boyce

EastEnders to show Islam as positive force in the modern world
As Mean Girls turns 15, these are all the mid-Noughties fashion trends we hope never return
Off-White is here to tell you that yes, bucket hats are now well and truly mainstream
Boohoo launches its first recycled fashion collection
Boohoo launches its first recycled fashion collection

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre