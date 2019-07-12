Novelist David Baldacci makes donation to Mark Twain home

12th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Twain House Baldacci

The historic Hartford home where Mark Twain and his family once lived has received a one million US dollars (£800,000) gift from bestselling novelist David Baldacci and his wife.

The Mark Twain House & Museum says the gift is expected to support new initiatives including writing programmes and more appearances by authors.

Baldacci, who has published 38 books, has served on the board of trustees of the Twain House since 2012.

Baldacci told the Hartford Courant that he is a huge fan of Mark Twain, whose real name was Samuel Clemens, and has read everything he ever wrote.

Baldacci said the famed author not only made a huge impression on him through his writing, but how he conducted his life.

Clemens lived in the Hartford home from 1874 to 1891.

