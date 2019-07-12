John Leslie charged with sexual assault

12th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 25.

John Leslie court case

Former TV presenter John Leslie has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman.

The ex-Blue Peter and This Morning star, 54, is said to have committed the assault in Westminster in December 2008, when the complainant was 30.

Scotland Yard said Leslie, from Edinburgh, was charged with sexual touching of a woman by postal requisition on June 5.

The Metropolitan Police said detectives continue to investigate.

Leslie, real name John Stott, joined Blue Peter in 1989 and remained with the show until 1994.

In 1998 he took over from Bradley Walsh as the main presenter of game show Wheel Of Fortune, before joining This Morning a year later.

He was replaced on the morning show by Phillip Schofield in 2002.

Between 2012 and 2016, Leslie had short stints as a radio DJ in Scotland with Castle FM and Bauer Radio.

