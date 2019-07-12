Kim Basinger leads protests on ‘dog meat day’ in South Korea

12th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Dog meat is neither legal nor explicitly banned in South Korea.

South Korea Dog Meat

Dozens of people opposed to the consumption of dog meat, including US actress Kim Basinger, have protested in Seoul to mark a “dog meat day” in South Korea.

About 20 others stood on the opposite side of the road calling for the legalisation of dog meat. There were no reports of violence.

Under a traditional belief, Friday is the first of three hottest days in South Korea.

Kim Basinger, left, with a pet dog during a rally to oppose eating dog meat, in front of the National Assembly in Seoul
Kim Basinger, left, with a pet dog during a rally to oppose eating dog meat, in front of the National Assembly in Seoul (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Many South Koreans believe eating dog meat or chicken soups on those three days gives them strength to beat the heat.

Basinger said: “They do not need your tears, they need your help. We have to end this cruelty on this planet. We have to help anything suffering, and these dogs and cats are suffering.”

The anti-dog meat protesters held placards that read “How Many Millions Have to Die Before Dog Meat Ends?” They also put mock dog carcasses on a table.

About 10 metres away from them were farmers who raise dogs that are sold to restaurants. They had steamed dog meat which they ate with kimchi.

Dog meat is neither legal nor explicitly banned in South Korea. Dog meat restaurants are a dwindling business in South Korea in recent years.

© Press Association 2019

