Music stars join call for action as they declare a climate emergency

Music industry stars have declared a climate emergency and called on the Government to take action.

Artists, bands and record labels have thrown their support behind a demand that world leaders recognise the dangers of ecological change.

Music Declares Emergency (MDE) has been backed by Radiohead, Foals, Hot Chip, Alt-J and Bonobo among others.

UK music industry arms of Sony, Universal, and Warner have shown their support for the declaration of a climate emergency.

The declaration calls on governments and media institutions to refer to a climate emergency, act with urgency, and recognise that the situation has arisen “from global injustices and will work towards systemic change to protect life on Earth”.

Savages drummer and MDE member Fay Milton said: “It seemed like the music world had lost touch with reality, partying like there’s no tomorrow, when ‘no tomorrow’ has become the forecast.

“On realising I wasn’t alone with these thoughts, Music Declares Emergency was born.

“The momentum of support has been huge and making a declaration is just the first step to creating real change.

“We face a climate and ecological emergency and the only proportionate response is to act boldly and act now.”

The Pretenders star Chrissie Hynde added: “This declaration needs to be the moment where music steps up and really pushes the truth to our audiences and confronts governments so that things happen much more quickly.”

MDE is a group created by music business executives and artists seeking a consistent response to climate change in the music industry, which members believe has the power to pressure politicians to effect change.

