Disney cancels film premiere following death of Cameron Boyce

12th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The actor, 20, died on Saturday.

Obit Cameron Boyce

Disney has cancelled a film premiere following the death of star Cameron Boyce.

Boyce, 20, appears in TV movie Descendants 3 and had been set to walk the red carpet at an event in Los Angeles later this month.

However, following his death on Saturday, Disney said the premiere will no longer go ahead and instead a donation will be made to the Thirst Project, a charity Boyce was “deeply committed” to.

Cameron Boyce
The Disney Channel has axed a movie premiere after one of its stars, Cameron Boyce, centre, died (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Boyce also starred in Disney Channel sitcom Jessie, and played the teenage son of Cruella de Vil in the Descendants films, which tell the story of the children of Disney villains.

Boyce’s family said he died at his home in North Hollywood on Saturday after suffering a seizure related to an ongoing medical condition.

A post-mortem was carried out on Monday and a coroner in Los Angeles said further tests need to be carried out before an official cause of death is announced.

