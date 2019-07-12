Scouting For Girls return with new album and headline tour

12th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The indie pop-rockers will be back on stage later this year.

V Festival 2017 – Chelmsford

Scouting For Girls have announced their first album in four years.

The chart-topping indie rockers’ new record The Trouble With Boys will be released in September and is led by newly released single Grown Up.

It is described by the band as a “catchy summer anthem”.

Scouting For Girls
Scouting For Girls will tour the UK and Ireland (Band handout/PA)

They have also announced a new headline tour across the UK and Ireland in December.

Named after the forthcoming new record, their tour will take the band to venues including Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London and Albert Hall in Manchester.

Scouting For Girls said of the album: “We’re really proud of it and genuinely feel it’s our best collection of songs since our debut.

“Both albums really benefited from the extra time and care we spent writing and recording them. We can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Of their tour, they added: “Touring is our very favourite aspect of being in this band.

“Our 2017 anniversary tour was so incredible that we’re pulling out all the stops to beat it.

“We’ve got a handful of new tunes, some old fan favourites we haven’t played for years plus all the big singles. We can’t wait.”

Scouting For Girls – Roy Stride, Greg Churchouse and Pete Ellard – rose to fame in 2007 with their self-titled debut record, which topped the charts the following year.

They are best known for their summer-tinged pop-rock anthems including She’s So Lovely, Elvis Ain’t Dead, This Ain’t A Love Song and Heartbeat.

Tickets for The Trouble With Boys tour are on sale from July 19.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Boohoo launches its first recycled fashion collection

As Mean Girls turns 15, these are all the mid-Noughties fashion trends we hope never return
As Mean Girls turns 15, these are all the mid-Noughties fashion trends we hope never return

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Football star Megan Rapinoe proves formal shorts are the trend of the summer

Football star Megan Rapinoe proves formal shorts are the trend of the summer
Kim Kardashian West shares new picture of smiling son Psalm

Kim Kardashian West shares new picture of smiling son Psalm
Love Island’s Amy Hart says she quit the show to protect her mental health

Love Island’s Amy Hart says she quit the show to protect her mental health
Sting cancels two concerts due to illness

Sting cancels two concerts due to illness
Sting cancels two concerts due to illness

Boohoo launches its first recycled fashion collection