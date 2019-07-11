Marvin Brooks dumped from Love Island

11th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Maura Higgins lost out in the race for Curtis Pritchard in the latest recoupling.

ITV Gala 2016 – London

Marvin Brooks has been dumped from Love Island following the latest recoupling.

The personal trainer left the villa after failing to secure a connection as the girls took their turn to choose.

He had attempted to pursue Maura Higgins but she was not interested and wanted to pair with Curtis Pritchard – but that was not to be.

Four new couples formed, with heartbroken Amber Gill finding a new partner.

After being left frequently in tears following the collapse of her relationship with Michael Griffiths, Amber coupled up with Ovie Soko.

Anna Vakili and Jordan Hames have rekindled their romance, while newcomer Francesca Allen beat rival Maura to coupling with Curtis.

The Irish contestant looked infuriated after losing out on her preferred pairing.

Maura was instead partnered with another newcomer, Chris Taylor.

Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan remain strong despite her being taken on a date by the new arrival in the villa.

Joanna Chimonides and Michael also remain together, along with Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague.

