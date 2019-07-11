Dumped Love Islander Marvin Brooks tips Molly and Tommy for the win

The personal trainer admitted he was in the villa longer than he expected.

Dumped Love Island contestant Marvin Brooks has said his time on the show was “much longer than expected” as he tipped Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague to win.

The personal trainer joined the show when he entered Casa Amor and then moved to the villa after he coupled up with Maura Higgins but that relationship quickly fizzled.

A re-coupling saw Maura instead choose to couple up with new arrival Chris Taylor, after Francesca Allen opted to couple up with Curtis Pritchard, who Maura has admitted to liking.

The re-coupling also saw Amber Gill couple up with Ovie Soko as friends, after Amber Vakili chose to re-couple with Jordan Hames.

Asked if romance could still blossom between Curtis and Maura, Marvin said: “I feel Francesca is more Curtis’ type and I think their romance will blossom.

“But it won’t happen easily because Maura will definitely have her say in the matter.”

Assessing his time in the villa, he said: “In terms of finding someone romantically, I found it difficult but in terms of friendship, I had a brilliant time! It was unbelievable.”

He added he had “no idea” why his spark with Maura fizzled out, saying: “We just went our separate ways and I think that may have been because of the problems Amy and Curtis were having, who she had her eye on.

“She gave me the opportunity to come into the villa and in this re-coupling, she gave someone else an opportunity by coupling up with them.”

Appraising who might win the show, he said: “I think Tommy and Molly-Mae are the obvious choice.

“They are acting like a couple who’ve been together for years.

“They’re so comfortable with each other. It’s really nice to see.

“I’m starting to see Michael (Griffiths) and Joanna (Chimonides) getting really close and they’re starting to show those signs. Those couples are the strongest for me.”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.

